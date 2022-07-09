Transform Wealth LLC Sells 873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

