TI Trust Inc. Sells 787 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

