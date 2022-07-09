Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.