Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 33,340 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

