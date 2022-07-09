Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

