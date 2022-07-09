Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4,195.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

