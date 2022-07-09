Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.23. The company has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

