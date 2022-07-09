Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

CL opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

