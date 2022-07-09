Lattice Capital Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.4% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.