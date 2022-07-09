Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 174.4% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 430.7% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

