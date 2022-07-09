Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.