Allworth Financial LP Purchases 279 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

