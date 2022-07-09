UMB Bank N A MO Buys 8,197 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

