Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $114.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,183 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $114,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 329.3% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 22,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 113.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,937,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $265,753,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 289,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

