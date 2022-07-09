Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires Shares of 3,025 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

