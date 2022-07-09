Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

