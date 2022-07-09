Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,940 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE KR opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

