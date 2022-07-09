Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average of $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

