First National Bank of Hutchinson Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average of $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

