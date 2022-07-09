Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 329.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

