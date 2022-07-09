The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

