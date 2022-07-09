FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.23. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

