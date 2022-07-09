Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

