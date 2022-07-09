Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 352,284 shares.The stock last traded at $207.36 and had previously closed at $202.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

