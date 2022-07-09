Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of GMBLP stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

