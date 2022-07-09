Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

NYSE LEVI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,868 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

