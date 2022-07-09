Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 204.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

