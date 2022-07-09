Bailard Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

