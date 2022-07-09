Bailard Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.34 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

