Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 74,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

