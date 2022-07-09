BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP opened at $52.99 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

