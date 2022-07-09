Bailard Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

