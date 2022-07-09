Bailard Inc. Buys 1,116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.