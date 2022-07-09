Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

