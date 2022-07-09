Exane Derivatives Sells 35,270 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,270 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

