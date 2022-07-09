Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,443,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 476,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 387,569 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 588,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 336,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 261,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

