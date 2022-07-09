Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 391.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

