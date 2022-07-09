Exane Derivatives Sells 107 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medifast were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

