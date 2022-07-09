Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,700 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

