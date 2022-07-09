Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,235.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.