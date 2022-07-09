985 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 985 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

MSFT stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.