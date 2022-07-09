Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.