W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $54,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $475.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.