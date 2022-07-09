Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 61,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.