Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Pool worth $51,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Pool by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $378.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.49 and its 200-day moving average is $436.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

