Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.42 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 3.18% of Bancorp worth $51,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 197,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TBBK opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.