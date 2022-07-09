Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $50,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $166.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.