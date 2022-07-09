Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $48,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

