Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.37% of Leslie’s worth $48,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.