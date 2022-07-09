Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 17,331 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $233,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $621.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

